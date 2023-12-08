Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Boone County, Arkansas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Boone County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Springs High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
