Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Carroll County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Carroll County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenland High School at Eureka Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eureka Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
