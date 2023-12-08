Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chicot County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Chicot County, Arkansas today? We've got you covered.
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dumas High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
