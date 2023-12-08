Can we anticipate Colton Parayko lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

Parayko has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Parayko has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Parayko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 25:56 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:27 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:18 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 26:04 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:07 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

