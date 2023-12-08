Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Craighead County, Arkansas today? We have you covered here.
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bay, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
