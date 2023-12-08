Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Desha County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Desha County, Arkansas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dumas High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.