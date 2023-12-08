Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Greene County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Greene County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
