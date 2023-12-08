The Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) on Friday, December 8 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 116-102 win against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Wednesday. Desmond Bane's team-leading 49 points led the Grizzlies in the win.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSNX

