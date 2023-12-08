Player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Friday's prop bet for Bane is 25.5 points, 0.4 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Bane has dished out 5.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Friday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That's 1.3 fewer than his season average of 19.8.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Towns has scored 21.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Friday's points prop for Anthony Edwards is 25.5. That's 0.2 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Edwards' assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Friday.

