For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jakub Vrana a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vrana stats and insights

Vrana has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.