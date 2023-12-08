Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson had 24 points and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 116-102 win versus the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.8 19.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.6 Assists -- 1.8 1.3 PRA -- 27.7 26 PR -- 25.9 24.7 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Jackson has made 6.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.1% of his team's total makes.

Jackson is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 105.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 42.5 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 24.3 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 37 18 4 3 2 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.