Should you bet on Oskar Sundqvist to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Sundqvist has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Sundqvist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:41 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:38 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:04 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

