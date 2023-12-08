On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Pavel Buchnevich going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Buchnevich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:03 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:58 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

