High school basketball action in Sebastian County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sebastian County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Har-Ber High School at Greenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Greenwood, AR

Greenwood, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountainburg High School at Mansfield High School