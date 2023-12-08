Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sebastian County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Sebastian County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Sebastian County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Har-Ber High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Greenwood, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountainburg High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mansfield, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
