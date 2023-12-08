The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) after winning three road games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Grizzlies 105

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 5.5)

Timberwolves (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.8)

Timberwolves (-7.8) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.7

The Timberwolves have put together an 11-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-11-0 mark of the Grizzlies.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (60%).

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the total 35% of the time this season (seven out of 20). That's less often than Minnesota and its opponents have (10 out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 13-2, while the Grizzlies are 2-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (106.4 per game) and 10th in points conceded (111.4).

At 42.7 rebounds per game and 44.7 rebounds allowed, Memphis is 22nd and 22nd in the league, respectively.

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 23.9 per game.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 17th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (15.4).

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

