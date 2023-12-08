Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Washington County, Arkansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenland High School at Eureka Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Eureka Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elkins, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Har-Ber High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Greenwood, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Springs High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Farmington, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.