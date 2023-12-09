Saturday's contest that pits the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) at BOK Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: BOK Center

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 79, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-5.3)

Oklahoma (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Oklahoma has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 3-5-0. The Sooners have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Razorbacks have a record of 7-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 82.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per contest (293rd in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It collects 34.1 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.1.

Arkansas hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.7% from deep.

Arkansas forces 11.6 turnovers per game (228th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (124th in college basketball).

