The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

This season, Arkansas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.1% from the field.

The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 247th.

The Razorbacks score 20.4 more points per game (82.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (62.0).

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Arkansas is 6-3.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.

At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).

Arkansas made more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

