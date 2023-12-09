How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- This season, Arkansas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.1% from the field.
- The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 247th.
- The Razorbacks score 20.4 more points per game (82.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (62.0).
- When it scores more than 62.0 points, Arkansas is 6-3.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
- At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
- Arkansas made more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|W 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|W 97-83
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
