The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sooners have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
  • This season, Arkansas has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.1% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 247th.
  • The Razorbacks score 20.4 more points per game (82.4) than the Sooners allow their opponents to score (62.0).
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Arkansas is 6-3.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
  • Arkansas made more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke W 80-75 Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman W 97-83 Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center
12/16/2023 Lipscomb - Simmons Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Abilene Christian - Bud Walton Arena

