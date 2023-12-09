Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas matchup.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-3.5)
|147.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-3.5)
|146.5
|-176
|+146
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Arkansas has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Oklahoma has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sooners games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.
