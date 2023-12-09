The Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-3.5) 147.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-3.5) 146.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Oklahoma has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Sooners games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

