The Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Arkansas has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Oklahoma has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Sooners games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

