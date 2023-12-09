Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) at 1:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 win for Arkansas State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Red Wolves are coming off of a 62-57 loss to UMKC in their last game on Saturday.
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 69, Louisiana Tech 64
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves' signature win this season came in an 85-65 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on November 28.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 211) on November 28
- 75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 301) on November 9
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Anna: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%
- Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 127th in college basketball while giving up 56.8 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential overall.
