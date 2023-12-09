Saturday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) matching up with the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) at 1:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 win for Arkansas State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Red Wolves are coming off of a 62-57 loss to UMKC in their last game on Saturday.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 69, Louisiana Tech 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves' signature win this season came in an 85-65 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on November 28.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arkansas State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 211) on November 28

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 301) on November 9

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Anna: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%

5 PTS, 38.2 FG% Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 127th in college basketball while giving up 56.8 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball) and have a +80 scoring differential overall.

