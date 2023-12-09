Saturday's game features the UAB Blazers (4-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) squaring off at First National Bank Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 77-74 victory for UAB according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arkansas State vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Venue: First National Bank Arena

Arkansas State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 77, Arkansas State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.9)

UAB (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.2

Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UAB, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Red Wolves have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blazers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 73.2 points per game to rank 217th in college basketball and are giving up 81.1 per outing to rank 342nd in college basketball.

The 35.2 rebounds per game Arkansas State averages rank 98th in the country. Its opponents pull down 34.3 per outing.

Arkansas State hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (205th in college basketball). It is making 3.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 34.3%.

The Red Wolves average 88.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (291st in college basketball), and allow 97.5 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Arkansas State has committed 4.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (335th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (314th in college basketball).

