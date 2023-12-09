The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Arkansas State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 41st.
  • The Red Wolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.
  • Arkansas State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58.0).
  • The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
  • At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Jackson State L 75-71 First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 @ Little Rock L 77-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/4/2023 @ Alabama L 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UAB - First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/20/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center

