How to Watch Arkansas State vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Troy vs Dayton (12:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia State vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Wofford vs Coastal Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Georgia Southern vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisiana vs Louisiana Tech (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northwestern State vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Arkansas State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 41st.
- The Red Wolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.
- Arkansas State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58.0).
- The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.
- At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Jackson State
|L 75-71
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 77-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
