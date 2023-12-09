The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Arkansas State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 41st.

The Red Wolves score an average of 73.2 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.

Arkansas State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58.0).

The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

At home, Arkansas State knocked down 6.8 triples per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Arkansas State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule