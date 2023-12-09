The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the UAB vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-3.5) 150.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-4.5) 150.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. UAB Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UAB has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

