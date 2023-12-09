The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Lady Techsters' 64 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 56.8 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.

Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Arkansas State has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64 points.

The Red Wolves average just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).

Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.

This year the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Anna: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%

5 PTS, 38.2 FG% Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%

