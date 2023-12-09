The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Techsters' 64 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 56.8 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
  • Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
  • Arkansas State has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64 points.
  • The Red Wolves average just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).
  • Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
  • This year the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
  • The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Anna: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%
  • Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%

Arkansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Hendrix W 95-15 First National Bank Arena
11/28/2023 UAPB W 85-65 First National Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMKC L 62-57 Swinney Recreation Center
12/9/2023 Louisiana Tech - First National Bank Arena
12/14/2023 North Alabama - First National Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Little Rock - First National Bank Arena

