How to Watch the Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Techsters' 64 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 56.8 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Arkansas State has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64 points.
- The Red Wolves average just 0.5 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Lady Techsters give up (70.7).
- Arkansas State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.
- Louisiana Tech has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
- This year the Red Wolves are shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Lady Techsters concede.
- The Lady Techsters shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Red Wolves allow.
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.3 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Anna: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.2 FG%
- Kendra Gillispie: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%
Arkansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hendrix
|W 95-15
|First National Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|UAPB
|W 85-65
|First National Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 62-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|First National Bank Arena
