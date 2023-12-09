Arkansas State vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 150.5.
Arkansas State vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-2.5
|150.5
Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas State has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 150.5 points.
- Arkansas State's average game total this season has been 154.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Arkansas State has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Red Wolves have been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Arkansas State vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|4
|57.1%
|73.1
|146.3
|74.9
|156
|145.9
|Arkansas State
|5
|62.5%
|73.2
|146.3
|81.1
|156
|158.4
Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends
- The Red Wolves' 73.2 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.
- Arkansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.
Arkansas State vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|3-4-0
|1-4
|5-2-0
|Arkansas State
|4-4-0
|2-2
|2-6-0
Arkansas State vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Arkansas State
|17-2
|Home Record
|10-8
|7-5
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
