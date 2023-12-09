The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the UAB Blazers (4-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -2.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has played five games this season that finished with a point total higher than 150.5 points.

Arkansas State's average game total this season has been 154.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Red Wolves have been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arkansas State vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 57.1% 73.1 146.3 74.9 156 145.9 Arkansas State 5 62.5% 73.2 146.3 81.1 156 158.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 73.2 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.

Arkansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-4-0 1-4 5-2-0 Arkansas State 4-4-0 2-2 2-6-0

Arkansas State vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Arkansas State 17-2 Home Record 10-8 7-5 Away Record 2-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.