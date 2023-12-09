Arkansas vs. Oklahoma December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will meet the Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Hugley: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oklahoma Players to Watch
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Arkansas AVG
|Arkansas Rank
|44th
|84.2
|Points Scored
|80.7
|83rd
|14th
|59.8
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|271st
|79th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|33.7
|165th
|104th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|196th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|222nd
|123rd
|14.3
|Assists
|10.3
|323rd
|140th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
