The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will meet the Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at BOK Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Arkansas Players to Watch

Otega Oweh: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Godwin: 7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Javian McCollum: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK John Hugley: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Arkansas AVG Arkansas Rank 44th 84.2 Points Scored 80.7 83rd 14th 59.8 Points Allowed 75.3 271st 79th 36.7 Rebounds 33.7 165th 104th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.0 196th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 6.9 222nd 123rd 14.3 Assists 10.3 323rd 140th 11.3 Turnovers 11.3 140th

