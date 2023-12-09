The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) after winning six home games in a row. The Sooners are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: BOK Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -3.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 148.5 points in all eight games this season.

Arkansas has a 158.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 10.1 more points than this game's total.

Arkansas' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Arkansas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Razorbacks are 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 2 28.6% 85.5 167.9 62.0 138.1 146.1 Arkansas 8 100% 82.4 167.9 76.1 138.1 148.5

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks' 82.4 points per game are 20.4 more points than the 62.0 the Sooners give up to opponents.

Arkansas is 3-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 62.0 points.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 5-2-0 4-2 4-3-0 Arkansas 3-5-0 1-1 7-1-0

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Arkansas 9-7 Home Record 13-3 2-8 Away Record 2-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

