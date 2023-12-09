Blues vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - December 9
Entering a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1), the St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 at United Center.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- It has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -10.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago's total of 88 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 24th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -28, they are 31st in the league.
Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-135)
|Blackhawks (+110)
|6
