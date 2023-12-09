Coming off a defeat last time out, the St. Louis Blues will visit the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Blues try to hold off the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks Blues 4-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league action.

The Blues' 74 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 26 10 17 27 18 17 56.3% Pavel Buchnevich 24 9 11 20 19 17 8.3% Jordan Kyrou 26 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 26 8 8 16 19 21 49.2% Justin Faulk 26 0 12 12 11 15 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (88 in total), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 60 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players