On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Jakub Vrana going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

Vrana has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-2 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-2 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

