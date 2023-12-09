Logan County, Arkansas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Logan County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Booneville High School at Prescott High School

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
  • Location: TBA, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.