The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

Purdue has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Alabama has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).

The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena 12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule