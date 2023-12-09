Saturday's contest between the No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 97-65 and heavily favors UConn to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

UAPB vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UAPB vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 97, UAPB 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-32.5)

UConn (-32.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

UConn has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UAPB, who is 2-5-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Huskies' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Golden Lions' games have gone over.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 85.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, while conceding 88.1 per outing, 362nd in college basketball) and have a -25 scoring differential.

The 30.8 rebounds per game UAPB accumulates rank 279th in the country, 5.4 fewer than the 36.2 its opponents pull down.

UAPB hits 11.2 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from deep (46th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.2%.

UAPB has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (53rd in college basketball).

