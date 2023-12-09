The No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) welcome in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

UAPB vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

UAPB is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Lions are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 60th.

The Golden Lions' 85.6 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies allow.

UAPB is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

At home, UAPB scores 98.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.0.

At home, the Golden Lions concede 75.3 points per game. Away, they concede 96.7.

Beyond the arc, UAPB sinks fewer trifectas on the road (10.7 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (37.0%) than at home (39.0%) as well.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule