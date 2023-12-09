How to Watch UAPB vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) welcome in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
UAPB vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- UAPB is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Golden Lions are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 60th.
- The Golden Lions' 85.6 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies allow.
- UAPB is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UAPB scores 98.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.0.
- At home, the Golden Lions concede 75.3 points per game. Away, they concede 96.7.
- Beyond the arc, UAPB sinks fewer trifectas on the road (10.7 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (37.0%) than at home (39.0%) as well.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 85-60
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 107-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 111-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/12/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/18/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
