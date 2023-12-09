The No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) welcome in the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

UAPB vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • UAPB is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Golden Lions are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 60th.
  • The Golden Lions' 85.6 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies allow.
  • UAPB is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UAPB scores 98.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.0.
  • At home, the Golden Lions concede 75.3 points per game. Away, they concede 96.7.
  • Beyond the arc, UAPB sinks fewer trifectas on the road (10.7 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (37.0%) than at home (39.0%) as well.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 85-60 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 107-86 Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 @ Gonzaga L 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/12/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/18/2023 Ecclesia - H.O. Clemmons Arena

