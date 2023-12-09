UAPB vs. UConn December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The UConn Huskies (6-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
UAPB vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
UConn Players to Watch
- Newton: 15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karaban: 16 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Spencer: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clingan: 12.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Johnson: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
UAPB vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|9th
|89.5
|Points Scored
|87.7
|22nd
|16th
|60
|Points Allowed
|86.1
|353rd
|43rd
|38.3
|Rebounds
|29.6
|307th
|46th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|287th
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|11.6
|5th
|10th
|19.7
|Assists
|15.9
|73rd
|62nd
|10
|Turnovers
|12.6
|214th
