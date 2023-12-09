The UConn Huskies (6-0) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

UAPB vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Buy Tickets for Other UAPB Games

UConn Players to Watch

Newton: 15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Karaban: 16 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Spencer: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Clingan: 12.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK

Johnson: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

UAPB vs. UConn Stat Comparison

UConn Rank UConn AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 9th 89.5 Points Scored 87.7 22nd 16th 60 Points Allowed 86.1 353rd 43rd 38.3 Rebounds 29.6 307th 46th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 287th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 11.6 5th 10th 19.7 Assists 15.9 73rd 62nd 10 Turnovers 12.6 214th

