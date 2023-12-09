The No. 5 UConn Huskies (8-1) are heavy favorites (-37.5) as they attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The over/under is 161.5 in the matchup.

UAPB vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -37.5 161.5

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB has combined with its opponent to score more than 161.5 points in six of seven games this season.

UAPB's games this year have had a 173.7-point total on average, 12.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UAPB are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

UConn has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-5-0 mark from UAPB.

UAPB vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 2 22.2% 85.9 171.5 63.2 151.3 145.1 UAPB 6 85.7% 85.6 171.5 88.1 151.3 157.1

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions' 85.6 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 63.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

UAPB has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 4-6 overall record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UAPB vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 37.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 5-4-0 1-1 5-4-0 UAPB 2-5-0 0-0 7-0-0

UAPB vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn UAPB 15-2 Home Record 8-5 5-5 Away Record 2-16 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

