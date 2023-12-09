Villanova vs. UCLA: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. UCLA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Villanova vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|UCLA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-3.5)
|127.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Villanova (-3.5)
|127.5
|-164
|+136
Villanova vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Villanova is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.
- UCLA is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Bruins games has gone over the point total.
Villanova Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Villanova is 16th-best in the country. It is way below that, 59th, according to computer rankings.
- Villanova has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
