Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Bud Walton Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-63 and heavily favors Arkansas to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 100-60 win against Louisiana Tech in their last outing on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 84, UAPB 63

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' signature win of the season came in a 71-58 victory against the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles on November 30.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (two).

Arkansas has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Razorbacks are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 90) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 109) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 122) on November 7

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 174) on November 17

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Taliah Scott: 23.8 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (22-for-75)

23.8 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (22-for-75) Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Samara Spencer: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Maryam Dauda: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (214th in college basketball).

