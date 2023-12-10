The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Arkansas vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 77.7 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 66.0 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

UAPB is 3-3 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

Arkansas has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.

The Razorbacks record just 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Golden Lions allow (75.0).

Arkansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 75.0 points.

UAPB has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Golden Lions concede defensively.

The Golden Lions shoot 44.2% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Razorbacks allow.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Taliah Scott: 23.8 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (22-for-75)

23.8 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (22-for-75) Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Samara Spencer: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Maryam Dauda: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Arkansas Schedule