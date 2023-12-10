Sunday's game at Lantz Arena has the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 76-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Eastern Illinois.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 76, Central Arkansas 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Illinois (-11.0)

Eastern Illinois (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Eastern Illinois' record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Central Arkansas' is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Panthers are 3-4-0 and the Bears are 4-6-0.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 6.9 points per game (posting 70.2 points per game, 273rd in college basketball, while giving up 77.1 per contest, 310th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential.

Central Arkansas is 225th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 35.0 its opponents average.

Central Arkansas knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (168th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.5 per game at 37.2%.

Central Arkansas has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (232nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (170th in college basketball).

