How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- This season, Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bears are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 46th.
- The Bears put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Central Arkansas has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Arkansas scores 77 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.5.
- At home, the Bears concede 69.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 83.3.
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas makes fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.3%) than at home (34.9%) as well.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 90-63
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 95-76
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/7/2023
|Little Rock
|W 75-71
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Farris Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
