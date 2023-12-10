The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

This season, Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Bears are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 46th.

The Bears put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Central Arkansas has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Arkansas scores 77 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.5.

At home, the Bears concede 69.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 83.3.

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas makes fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.3%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule