The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • This season, Central Arkansas has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 46th.
  • The Bears put up an average of 70.2 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 2-7 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Arkansas scores 77 points per game. On the road, it averages 64.5.
  • At home, the Bears concede 69.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 83.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas makes fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.3%) than at home (34.9%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 90-63 Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii L 95-76 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/7/2023 Little Rock W 75-71 Farris Center
12/10/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Western Illinois - Farris Center
12/28/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

