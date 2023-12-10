The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Illinois Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Illinois (-5.5) 138.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Illinois (-5.5) 138.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bears have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Eastern Illinois is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Panthers' seven games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.