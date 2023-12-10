Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) will face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 7.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dan Luers: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jermaine Hamlin: 4.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|69.1
|280th
|49th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|230th
|180th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|174th
|121st
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|103rd
|323rd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|249th
|12.1
|Assists
|13.7
|151st
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.0
|178th
