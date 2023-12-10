The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) will face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Lantz Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Sincere Malone: 7.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Dan Luers: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jermaine Hamlin: 4.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 69.1 280th 49th 63.4 Points Allowed 73.3 230th 180th 33.4 Rebounds 33.6 174th 121st 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 103rd 323rd 5.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 249th 12.1 Assists 13.7 151st 96th 10.7 Turnovers 12.0 178th

