The Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Illinois -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points in eight of 10 outings.

Central Arkansas' contests this season have a 147.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's point total.

Central Arkansas' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Central Arkansas has come away with one win in the nine contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bears have a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Illinois 1 14.3% 71.6 141.8 62.3 139.4 137.5 Central Arkansas 8 80% 70.2 141.8 77.1 139.4 152

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears' 70.2 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Central Arkansas is 5-3 against the spread and 2-7 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Illinois 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0 Central Arkansas 5-5-0 4-4 4-6-0

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits

Eastern Illinois Central Arkansas 4-0 Home Record 2-3 0-5 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 90.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.