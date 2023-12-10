The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming game versus Bills, check out the article below, where we offer statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bills matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bills have led five times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this season, the Bills have won the third quarter seven times, lost one time, and tied four times.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have won that quarter in seven games and have lost that quarter in five games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 14 In-Game Primers

Chiefs vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

Out of 12 games this year, the Bills have had the lead after the first half seven times and have been behind after the first half five times.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have won the second half in five games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.1 points on average in the second half.

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Bills have won the second half in eight games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

Rep the Chiefs or the Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.