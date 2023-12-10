The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (6-6) meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs score four more points per game (22.9) than the Bills surrender (18.9).

The Chiefs collect 42.7 more yards per game (362.6) than the Bills allow per contest (319.9).

This season, Kansas City runs for just 6.8 fewer yards (109.9) than Buffalo allows per outing (116.7).

This year, the Chiefs have 20 turnovers, one fewer than the Bills have takeaways (21).

Chiefs Home Performance

In home games, the Chiefs put up 24.8 points per game and give up 15.2. That's more than they score overall (22.9), but less than they give up (17.3).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (374.5) is higher than their overall average (362.6). But their average yards conceded at home (276) is lower than overall (297.7).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (263.2) is higher than its overall average (252.7). And its average yards allowed at home (156.2) is lower than overall (183).

The Chiefs' average rushing yards gained (111.3) and allowed (119.8) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 109.9 and 114.7, respectively.

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (45.6%) and defense (33.8%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 47% and 38%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS

