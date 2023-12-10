Chiefs vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (6-6) hit the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and the Bills.
Chiefs vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|1
|48.5
|-115
|-105
Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City's games this season have had an average of 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs have registered a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have won eight of their 12 games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).
- Kansas City has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
Buffalo Bills
- Bills games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in three of 12 outings.
- Buffalo has a 45.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Bills are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bills have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Buffalo has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Chiefs vs. Bills Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|22.9
|11
|17.3
|3
|47.5
|1
|12
|Bills
|27.3
|5
|18.9
|5
|45.8
|3
|12
Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Chiefs
- In its past three contests, Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In its past three games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The Chiefs have 67 more points than their opponents this season (5.6 per game), and the Bills have scored 101 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).
Bills
- In its past three contests, Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Bills have gone over the total once.
- The Chiefs have put up a total of 67 more points than their opponents this year (5.6 per game), and the Bills have outscored opponents by 101 points (8.4 per game).
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|48.9
|46.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.8
|27.3
|26.2
|ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|1-5-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-4
|4-2
|4-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|45.9
|45.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.3
|25.2
|ATS Record
|4-7-1
|3-4-0
|1-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-8-0
|2-5-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-4
|5-2
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
