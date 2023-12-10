Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Pacheco's stats can be found below.

Pacheco has season stats that include 779 rushing yards on 176 carries (4.4 per attempt) and six touchdowns, plus 33 receptions on 38 targets for 209 yards.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Jerick McKinnon (LP/groin): 13 Rush Att; 30 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 155 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Pacheco 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 176 779 6 4.4 38 33 209 1

Pacheco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0

