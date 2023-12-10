Sunday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (6-2) against the Little Rock Trojans (0-6) at Jack Stephens Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-50 in favor of Auburn, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Trojans lost their most recent outing 63-58 against Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Little Rock vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 66, Little Rock 50

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

This season, the Trojans are winless versus D1 teams.

The Trojans have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Little Rock has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Little Rock Leaders

Jayla Brooks: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Faith Lee: 12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG% Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 5.4 PTS, 17.9 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans' -126 scoring differential (being outscored by 21.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 44.0 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per contest (200th in college basketball).

