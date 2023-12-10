How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 67.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 65.0 the Trojans allow.
- When it scores more than 65.0 points, Auburn is 5-0.
- Little Rock's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.
- The 44.0 points per game the Trojans score are 11.8 fewer points than the Tigers give up (55.8).
- This year the Trojans are shooting 32.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Tigers give up.
Little Rock Leaders
- Jayla Brooks: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Faith Lee: 12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG%
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 5.4 PTS, 17.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Alabama
|L 63-39
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 58-45
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 63-58
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/10/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.