The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 67.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 65.0 the Trojans allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.0 points, Auburn is 5-0.
  • Little Rock's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.
  • The 44.0 points per game the Trojans score are 11.8 fewer points than the Tigers give up (55.8).
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 32.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Tigers give up.

Little Rock Leaders

  • Jayla Brooks: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Faith Lee: 12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG%
  • Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 5.4 PTS, 17.9 FG%

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Alabama L 63-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 @ Ole Miss L 58-45 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 Central Arkansas L 63-58 Jack Stephens Center
12/10/2023 Auburn - Jack Stephens Center
12/14/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/17/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

