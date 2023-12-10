The Little Rock Trojans (0-6) will try to break a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Auburn Tigers (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 67.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 65.0 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 65.0 points, Auburn is 5-0.

Little Rock's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 67.9 points.

The 44.0 points per game the Trojans score are 11.8 fewer points than the Tigers give up (55.8).

This year the Trojans are shooting 32.0% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Tigers give up.

Little Rock Leaders

Jayla Brooks: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Faith Lee: 12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 37.0 FG% Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 43.5 FG% Jordan Holman: 5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

5.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 5.4 PTS, 17.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Schedule